Sikeston DPS investigating weekend shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are investigating a weekend shooting at what appeared to be a party.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the area of William and Lanning Streets on Sunday, July 27 around 3 a.m. for a report of a large group and shots fired.
Officers said there was about 40 cars and 100 people in the area for what appeared to have been a party.
They said they found several bullet casings, two guns and one car had blood on it.
Police later learned two people were hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital by private vehicle.
According to police, they talked to both people who had “non-critical” injuries and were able to get some information from them.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 573-471-4711 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.