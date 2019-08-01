Sikeston DPS investigating weekend shooting

Officers said there was about 40 cars and 100 people in the area for what appeared to have been a party. (Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | August 1, 2019 at 2:13 PM CDT - Updated August 1 at 2:40 PM

SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are investigating a weekend shooting at what appeared to be a party.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the area of William and Lanning Streets on Sunday, July 27 around 3 a.m. for a report of a large group and shots fired.

They said they found several bullet casings, two guns and one car had blood on it.

Police later learned two people were hit by gunfire and taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

According to police, they talked to both people who had “non-critical” injuries and were able to get some information from them.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 573-471-4711 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 573-471-1500.

