Recall: Canned ‘Beefy Mac Pasta’ sold at Save-A-Lot stores due to possible processing defect

(KFVS) - A canned beefy mac pasta made by Conagra Brands being sold at Save-A-Lot stores is under a recall according to the USDA.
The recall is for 15-oz. canned items of “Kaskey’s BEEFY MAC PASTA IN TOMATO & MEAT SAUCE” with Best By JUL 07 2021.
The recall is for 32,400 pounds of the food product due to a potential processing defect resulting in the potential survival of bacterial pathogens.
According to the USDA, the canned beef items were produced on July 18, 2019.
The product should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.
The items were shipped to distribution centers and retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Texas.
