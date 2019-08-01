President Trump to appear at rally in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) - Prepare for major traffic delays Thursday as President Donald Trump arrives for a rally at U.S. Bank Arena in downtown Cincinnati.
“We can’t give specific times, roads or routes for the @POTUS visit, just assume the interstates are no go zones this afternoon and into the evening,” the Boone County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a tweet.
Doors at the Broadway Street venue will open at 4 p.m.
The rally is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
You must have a ticket to get in and can register for up to two tickets online.
All tickets are available on first come, first serve basis. More tickets may have been issued than available space inside U.S. Bank Arena.
“Make sure you get there early, line-up, understand that there will be some road closures,” said Mark Lotter, director of Strategic Communications for Trump’s 2020 campaign.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the Tri-State shortly before 3 p.m.
Details have been mum of which airport Air Force One will use, which is customary due to security concerns.
It’s important, however, to remember traffic will be stopped on highways for the president’s motorcade.
Authorities on both sides of the Ohio River are warning motorists to plan ahead and expect delays.
At the rally, the President is expected to discuss infrastructure.
The last time Trump was in the area - for a rally at the Warren County Fairgrounds in October - a new bridge across the Ohio River was one of his many talking points.
He also told FOX19 NOW in a March 2017 interview: “I’ve already heard about the bridge, I love the area. We’re going to get it fixed.”
The decades-old bridge across the Ohio River between Kentucky and Cincinnati has been declared “functionally obsolete.”
It’s topped transportation priority lists for years, but little has been done to move the project forward.
