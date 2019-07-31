Police report details incident involving Walmart shooting suspect who allegedly showed knife to coworker

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Police have released a report that documents an incident involving the Walmart shooting suspect, which is believed to have led to his suspension, according to District Attorney John Champion.
Martez Abram, 39, is accused of shooting and killing two coworkers at the store Tuesday morning at the store in Southaven, Mississippi. The victims were managers Anthony Brown, 40, and Brandon Gales, 48.
Investigators said hours after the shooting that Abram was recently suspended after showing a coworker a knife.
The police report says officers responded to a complaint about a simple assault Saturday, July 27 around 7:30 a.m.
According to the report, Abram and the victim argued over who moved inventory they were putting on display. The report says surveillance video showed the pair talking before Abram lifted his shirt and showed the victim a hunting knife that was tucked into his waist band.
According to the report, Abram did not pull the knife out or make threatening statements or gestures. The complainant did not wish to press charges but wanted police to document the incident.
Police won’t confirm the identities of the complainant or the victim in the knife incident.
On Tuesday morning, police say Abram shot Brown and Gales before exchanging fire with two officers in the parking lot. One officer was shot. The other officer shot Abram twice.
The injured officer survived thanks to his vest, said Southaven Police Chief Macon Moore.
Abram underwent surgery at Regional Medical Center. He remains in custody at the hospital and charged with two counts of murder.
