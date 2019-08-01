Police: Driver hits mailbox, trailer, eventually arrested in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Jackson County, Illinois officials responded to a report of a reckless driver on Old Highway 13 east of Murphysboro.
This was on Wednesday, July 31 around 9:48 p.m.
Deputies said they saw the suspect identified as Mary T. Patterson, 64 in a white Chevrolet Camaro.
Deputies said Patterson was arrested and charged with operating an uninsured vehicle, improper lane usage, fleeing to elude and DUI.
She turned south onto Highway 127 and continued south at a slow rate of speed and turned onto Springdale Rd.
Deputies said they attempted to stop the driver but she continued at a slow speed.
Patterson then drove off the side of the roadway and hit a mailbox.
She continued on Springdale and eventually ran off the roadway into a field according to deputies.
Patterson continued into the Murphysboro Township parking lot struck a trailer and finally came to a stop.
