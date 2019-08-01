New law aims to decrease gender wage gap in Illinois

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - New legislation recently signed into law by governor JB Pritzker is making an attempt to decrease the gap in salaries and wages between men and woman.
HB 834 was signed on Wednesday, July 31. Essentially, it makes it prohibits employers from asking applicants about their past salaries.
The law will go into effect in two months.
Heartland News reporters spoke with representatives from hiring agencies to see if they think this change could effectively do something about the wage gap.
Marcey Patterson, Director of Compliance and Risk at Hire Level in Marion said these days the unemployment rate is very low. She said many employers aren’t looking at what you’ve made in the past but more so what you can do.
“It’s a candidate’s market, and if you find that candidate that meets all your check-marks, that’s the person,” she said, “So I really believe that employers will take that approach, look at that person as an individual, not male, not female, not this salary or that salary.”
At Hire Level, Patterson said they act like a filter for employers. They recruit people for work and help them find jobs based on their resumes. When working with this kind of agency, she said they don’t ask for what salaries you’ve made in the past.
“They don’t know if they’re male or female when they’re applying with us” she said. "More what we look at is the skill set of that applicant and the experience that they have.”
