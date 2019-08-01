Multiple vehicle injury crash in Murray, Ky. closes street

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - South 12th Street in Murray closed for a multiple vehicle crash on Thursday, August 1.
The collision occurred between a motorcycle and an SUV. It happened near Circarama Drive around 1: 25 p.m. Both occupants were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
According to police, South 12th Street between Glendale Road and Sycamore Street closed for an indefinite amount of time.
Police say to avoid the area until the investigation is complete.
