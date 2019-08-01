Man, woman arrested on ball field, man admits to eating bath salts

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man and woman are facing several drug related charged after being arrested on a baseball field in Ballard County, Kentucky.
According to county officials Danny G. Blaylock, 34 of Cunningham, Ky, was charged with the following:
- Trafficking in synthetic drug 1st
- Drug paraphernalia
- Poss of a control substance 1st degree 1st offense
- Tamper with physical evidence
- prescription Control substance not in proper container
- Poss Control Substance 3rd degree 1st offense
- Giving officer false name
- License to be in poss.
Holly D Ayers, 28 years old of Cunningham, Ky, is facing the following charges:
- Trafficking in synthetic drug 1st
- Drug paraphernalia
- Poss of a control substance 1st degree 1st offense
- Tamper with physical evidence
- prescription Control substance not in proper container
- Poss Control Substance 3rd degree 1st offense
Deputies said on July 31 they saw a vehicle sitting on Ballard Park Road at the Ballard County School baseball fields.
Officials approached the vehicle because it was sitting on private property for an unknown reason.
When they reached the vehicle a Blaylock and Ayers were found inside.
According to deputies, Blaylock gave officers a false name but they eventually identified him.
Blaylock had several warrants for his arrest out of Carlisle County and Davis County for drug offenses.
He admitted to eating around a half gram or more of bath salts as deputies approached the vehicle.
Deputies then identified Ayers.
They used K-9 Abby to search the vehicle. The K-9 found several bags with a crystal like substance believed to be bath salts, a straw with a white residue believed to be bath salts.
Ayers was found to have a black bag hidden on her person. Inside the bag officials said they found a small bag containing 10 pills listed as a schedule 2 narcotic, pills listed as schedule 4 narcotics and a brown type substance believed to be synthetic marijuana covered in a liquid substance.
Both were arrested and taken to the Ballard County Detention Center.
Deputies said Blaylock showed signs of being under the influence. He was taken to an emergency room for possible overdose.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.