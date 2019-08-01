Man resists arrest, flees from Mo. Highway Patrol, arrested in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - According to Sergeant Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau police Department, they responded to a request for assistance on July 31.
Around 11 p.m. Missouri State Highway Patrol asked for assistance from Cape Girardeau police after a traffic stop in the area of Washington and Fountain Street.
According to Hann, they learned that the occupant of the vehicle resisted arrest and fled from the scene.
Crash report records from the highway patrol identifies the suspect as 21-year-old Trent Posey of Cape Girardeau.
He has been charged with assault second-degree special victim law enforcement felony, resisting arrest and careless and imprudent driving.
Hann said they located him in a home near the 800 block of Good Hope in Cape Girardeau at 2:35 a.m. on Aug. 1.
Cape Girardeau Police and Missouri State Highway Patrol were able to take the suspect safely into custody without further incident.
