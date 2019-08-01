Reaction to Trump Administration plan to allow Americans to buy prescription drugs from Canada

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Trump administration is creating a way for Americans to get prescription drugs cheaper.
The new system will allow you to legally get medications from Canada.
The idea is to help eliminate complaints about medicine being too pricey.
Steve Horst of Horst Pharmacy in Cape Girardeau, Missouri said this will only address part of the problem.
“The problem is we need to fix the drug pricing in America and not trying to use band-aids by going to Mexico or going to Canada lets fix it here in this country where its right and let's not pay the highest drug prices in the world,” said Horst.
The Department of Health and Human Services made the announcement on July 31.
The drug industry lobby says the plan is “far too dangerous.”
