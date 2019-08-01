Judge finds Illinois man guilty of sexual assault against female under 18

By Jasmine Adams | August 1, 2019 at 11:27 AM CDT - Updated August 1 at 11:27 AM

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Pittsburg, Illinois man was found guilty on two counts of criminal sexual assault, class 1 felonies on July 31.

A Williamson County judge found Brad Trent, 39, guilty of his charges from a 2016 incident.

A DCFS and law enforcement investigation indicated that in 2015, Trent committed two acts of sexual assault against a female under the age of eighteen and above the age of thirteen.

Officials said a bench trial was held on July 31.

Trent will be sentenced at a later date according to officials.

Trent will face between eight and 30 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, and will have to register as a sex offender following his release.

