Illinois Gov. extends Film Tax Credit to help state’s film industry

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker signed an extension of the state’s vital film tax credit on Thursday.
“By extending this tax credit system through at least 2026, we’re guaranteeing that good-paying union jobs in the film industry aren’t going away anytime soon,” said Pritzker. “We’re already seeing what this industry can do, not just for the workforce of today, but for the next generation. New apprentices are being trained, and new skills are being developed at apprenticeship training centers and at community colleges. Today, I’m proud to say that we are once again taking a step toward creating new jobs and building an Illinois economy that works for everyone.”
Originally passed in 2008, the tax credit offers a 30 percent tax credit for qualified production spending and labor expenditures, up to $100,000 per worker, within the state. Applicants can receive an additional 15 percent tax credit on salaries paid to individuals (earning at least $1,000 in total wages) who live in economically disadvantaged areas whose unemployment rate is at least 150 percent of the state’s annual average.
Illinois film production has totaled more than $263 million and supported 15,970 jobs in 2018.
