Illinois Gov. extends Film Tax Credit to help state’s film industry

“By extending this tax credit system through at least 2026, we’re guaranteeing that good-paying union jobs in the film industry aren’t going away anytime soon,” said Pritzker. “We’re already seeing what this industry can do, not just for the workforce of today, but for the next generation. New apprentices are being trained, and new skills are being developed at apprenticeship training centers and at community colleges. Today, I’m proud to say that we are once again taking a step toward creating new jobs and building an Illinois economy that works for everyone.”