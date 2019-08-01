Ill. man charged with indecent solicitation of a child

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Valier, Illinois man is in custody after Sheriff David Bartoni announced his arrest.
Jamie P. Jones, 44, is charged with indecent solicitation of a child, a class 1 felony.
According to detectives, they arrested Jones in Du Quoin in Perry County and took him back to Franklin County.
He is currently being held in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Assistance with this investigation was provided by the Franklin Williamson County Child Advocacy Center, The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and the Du Quoin Police Department.
