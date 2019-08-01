Floodwaters force bride to take a boat to her wedding

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland bride’s wedding day had a soggy start.
Carmen Hadler started off her wedding day at 5 a.m. by boating herself, her mother and her sister their vehicle. To make matters worse, the trolling motor was broken, so they had to use oars to get across.
Not a dreamy wedding experience, but in the end, Carmen married her husband.
This was not an unheard of experience at the home. A previous owner’s daughter also had to be boated out for her wedding day in 1973.
Fortunately, their home was not damaged by floodwaters despite being forced to boat to their home for 43 days during the 2019 flood.
