First Alert Thursday Evening Outlook

Our warm and mainly dry pattern is set to continue for the next few days, as there is currently very little happening in the national jet stream pattern. A big upper ridge remains in place over the west, with very weak northerly flow in our area on the east side of this ridge. The nearest active weather is a continuing threat of occasional heavy rains off to our west a few hundred miles…mainly along and west of the MO/KS border. We might get some clouds from this activity, but it looks like the actual rain and thunderstorms will stay to our west. This will leave us with mainly clear and mild nights with lows in the 60s and mainly warm, dry days with highs in the upper 80s to around 90.