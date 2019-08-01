First Alert: Cooler temps and light rain during the morning

(KFVS) - Clouds have moved in from the west keeping portions of Missouri in the 70s.
Lisa Michaels says other areas in the Heartland will range in the 60s. Clouds in our western counties may even bring some light rain during the early morning hours.
By the afternoon, we should see clouds start to clear out. We’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
We are mainly looking to stay dry the rest of the week, but there are small rain chances as we head into the weekend.
Warmer temperatures will stay around during next week.
