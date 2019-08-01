Democrats host debate watch party in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - About 20 people poured into a Cape Girardeau brewery on Wednesday, July 31 to watch the Democratic Presidential debate.
The Cape Girardeau County Democrats hosted the watch party at Ebb and Flow Fermentations.
Chairperson Jonathan Kessler says the goal of the event was to give people a way to hear the diverse voices inside of the party.
With 20 candidates and two nights of debates, Kessler says voters have a lot to consider but diversity is a good thing.
“I think you’re seeing a lot of people have some more of those progressive ideas step up,” Kessler said. "At the same time we’re seeing a lot of people more moderate ideas step up as well and that discourse is actually good and I think it’s pretty healthy for the party. "
Kessler went on to say, “If you have more ideas, a diversity of ideas, the more that is going on, the more likely you’re going to get good ideas.”
The Cape Girardeau County Democrats hope events like these re-energize voters in the area.
“A lot of democratic voters in are disenfranchised in this area,” Kessler said. “There aren’t always the down ballot candidates to get people to go the polls. We’re hoping to change that.”
Right now, the committee is also working to host a presidential candidate for a campaign rally.
They’ve reached out to more than 10 of the candidates in hopes of attracting them to the area.
