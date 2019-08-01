Cubs visit the Cardinals in division play

The Cubs have gone 22-20 against division opponents. Chicago has slugged .446, good for fourth in the National League. Willson Contreras leads the club with a .542 slugging percentage, including 35 extra-base hits and 19 home runs. The Cubs won the last meeting 2-0. Kyle Hendricks notched his eighth victory and Javier Baez went 1-for-4 with a double for Chicago. Miles Mikolas took his 11th loss for St. Louis.