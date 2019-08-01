Early morning fire in Cape Girardeau County under investigation

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews were called to the scene of a house fire in Cape Girardeau County, Missouri around 6:30 a.m.
According to East County Fire Protection District Captain Randy Leuder crews were called to Windy Hill Lane.
When officials arrived they say smoke coming from the roof of the home.
Several fire departments were on the scene working to make sure there is no fire at this location.
Leuder said no one was inside and there are no injuries reported.
Neighbors in the area were woken up by the incident and are watching crews work at the scene.
The fire is contained at this time.
The incident is under investigation.
