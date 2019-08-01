County resident lost several thousand dollars due to mail scam

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Authorities say a Tennessee resident is out of several thousands of dollars due to a scam.
The Weakley County Sheriff's Department reports the county resident sent $7,000 through the mail to someone.
That is because they believed though a person on the phone that deputies would come and arrest them for allowing their social security number to be used to launder drug money in Texas.
The resident thought the money was going to the Social Security Agency.
The sheriff's department reminds residents that the Social Security Agency, the IRS and all other government agencies do not call you on the phone. They will send a letter.
The sheriff's department will not arrest someone on a federal warrant. U.S. Marshal’s perform that service.
Investigators served a search warrant on both The United Parcel Service (UPS) and the post office (USPS) in an attempt to stop the letter from being delivered but were not successful.
If someone tells you the sheriff’s office is going to arrest you if you don’t send money, then call the sheriff’s department.
