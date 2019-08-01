Carbondale man found guilty in drug investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale man was found guilty on Thursday, August 1 following a three-day jury trial.
Ronald G. McConnell, 35, was found guilty of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of cannabis.
His bond was revoked and will remain in custody without bond until his sentencing, which has not been scheduled.
According to the State’s Attorney’s Office, on December 23, 2015, at around 4 p.m., Carbondale police received a 911 call from a resident at an apartment building on East Park Street.
The caller reported he saw a dark-colored SUV with two men drive into a parking spot at the apartment complex and conducted what he believed to be a drug transaction.
The caller described seeing money and bags being passed back and forth and reported the driver of the vehicle was waving a gun.
When officers arrived, they say they found two people in the suspect vehicle that was being driven by McConnell.
While talking to them, officers said they noticed a strong smell of raw cannabis coming from the vehicle. During a pat down search, officers said they found the passenger had about $1,026 cash and a small amount of cannabis and McConnell was in possession of $630 cash.
Officers determined the vehicle was a rental leased to a third person. According to the rental company, neither man had permission to drive the vehicle and asked that it be towed. Before being towed away, officers searched it and found a loaded Colt 1911. 45 caliber handgun and two large, clear bags of what later tested positive for cannabis, weighing over 38 grams under the driver seat.
The case was investigated by the Carbondale Police Department and the Illinois State Police with support from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.