Administrative, 911 phone lines having issues for Kentucky State Police in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - If you need to reach the administrative or emergency lines at Kentucky State Police Post 1 you may have some trouble.
Police said the phone lines in Mayfield are having technical issues.
However, if you do have an emergency, all 911 calls are being routed to Post 1′s back up Public Safety Answering Point at Paducah -- McCracken County 911.
The information is then being relayed back to KSP Post 1 for service.
KSP Post 1 takes administrative calls for Mayfield Police Department, Mayfield Fire/EMS, Graves County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Lyon County Fire Agencies, Lyon County EMS, and Eddyville Police Department. All non-emergency calls should be made to: 270-856-3721, or 877-416-1222.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.