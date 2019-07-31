Employee accused of stealing money from Dunklin Co., Mo. business

DUNKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A business administrator is accused of taking money.
Kristi Sivert, of Campbell, Mo., was charged with stealing $750 or more. Her bond was set at $5,000.
According to court documents, the vice president of Daisy Morris Nutrition Center in Cambell reported to the sheriff’s office that Sivert, who had direct control and supervision over the nutrition center account, mishandled money and spent it for personal gain.
The documents state bank accounts from January 2018 through April 2019 were reviewed and a discrepancy was found in the accounts totaling about $8,161.46.
Investigators say the bank statements for the Center go to the administrative assistant, Sivert, who then presents it to the Board at a monthly meeting.
Sivert is accused of taking money from the Center and deceiving the Board by not paying bills, taxes and withholding monthly tax funds.
She is scheduled for an initial arraignment on August 1 at 9 a.m.
