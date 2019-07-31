What you need to know July 31

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, July 31.
Today will be quite cooler with morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Lisa Michaels says we could see patchy to dense fog again especially to the south.
In our southern counties there is a dense fog advisory issued until 9 a.m.
As the fog moves out we’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temps in the low to mid 80s.
Clear skies will stick around this evening with another cool night of temps in the 60s.
The rest of the week is looking to slowly warm up and stay dry.
There will be a small chance of rain/storms that may squeeze into portions of the Heartland near the end of the week into the weekend.
- A new bill signed into law will expand voting rights for Southern Illinois University to the student members as well.
- As the flood recovery starts, it’s time for Missouri residents to apply for financial assistance from FEMA.
- With the start of the school year looming, law enforcement says now is a great time to talk their kids about safety.
- Residents of East Cape Girardeau and McClure needing assistance can apply August 1 and 2.
The body of gangster John Dillinger is expected to be exhumed in September.
A 79-year-old woman is facing jail time for feeding stray cats.
