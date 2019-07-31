2 teens killed in deadly rollover crash in Willow Springs, Mo.

By Kyle Hinton | July 30, 2019 at 8:23 PM CDT - Updated July 30 at 8:23 PM

WILLOW SPRINGS, Mo. (KFVS) - Two teenagers are killed and two more are injured after a single-vehicle crash in Douglas County, Mo. on Tuesday, July 30.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, at 3:45 p.m. the teenagers were traveling on Highway 181 when the vehicle left the roadway and over-corrected and overturned.

Two of the teenagers, ages 17 and 16, were pronounced dead by the Douglas County Coroner.

The other two were not injured, Only one was wearing a seatbelt.

