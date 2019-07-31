Suspect wanted after 2 report being battered while walking in Carbondale, Ill.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police in Carbondale, Illinois would like help identifying a suspect.
According to officers with the City of Carbondale Police Department, they are looking for a man in connection with a battery investigation.
Police said they received a report of battery at 12:26 a.m. on June 29 and responded to the 500 block of South Illinois Avenue.
Officers arrived and found two victims who reported being battered by unknown suspects while they were walking on the sidewalk in the area.
One suspect was described as a black male wearing a yellow and black jacket.
Both victims were taken to an area hospital by ambulance where they were treated and released. A
nyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the police department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.
The investigation into the incident is continuing.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.