St. Louis Lambert aiport to receive $5.29 grant for improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KFVS) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded $478 million in airport infrastructure grants across the U.S.
Lambert International Airport will received $5.29 million of those funds. The announcement was made by U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
The grant for the St. Louis airport will be used for taxiway rehabilitation.
“This significant investment in airport improvements in St. Louis will fund construction and rehabilitation projects that will help maintain high levels of safety in U.S. aviation,” Chao said.
