Proposed cuts to SNAP benefits impact on non-profits

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - New proposals from the Trump Administration suggest making changes to who can receive benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), more commonly referred to as food stamps.
If they go through, it’s estimated that about three million people in the country would no longer be eligible for SNAP benefits.
As of April, about 36 million people in the country used food stamps according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s website.
Here in the Heartland, Director of the Murphysboro Food Pantry, Megan Austin said that action would most likely result in many more people utilizing food pantries to get the food they need.
“When you start hearing that the benefits are going to get cut or the benefits are going to start shifting in any way, we do start to see a difference as far as the clients that visit us go,” she said.
Austin said there’s not a single type of person who uses these kinds of services. She said people who use the food pantry range from the homeless to single mothers trying to support their families.
She also said many people buy food at the pantry as a way to fill in the gaps with what they can and can’t buy at other retailers who accept food stamps.
If proposals to make the cuts to the SNAP benefits were to go through, Austin said they would need to do much more coordinating for food supplies and ask for more help from the community.
“We’re looking at the side where we’re talking about how many clients utilize our program and then also how many donations we receive during certain seasons of the pantry,” she said.
Austin said they would also need to look into getting some more help around the pantry to meet the needs of the people using it.
These talks of cutting SNAP benefits do add extra pressure to her and her staff. Regardless, Austin said they are somewhat common and they are prepared to meet the needs of the community around them.
“When different things happen within the government, we’re the safety net for those folks that need us,” she said.
