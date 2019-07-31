Police: 19-year-old charged with aggravated arson after house fire in Mt. Vernon, Ill.

MT VERNON, Ill. (KFVS) - An adult and three juveniles were taken into custody following a house fire in Mt. Vernon, Illinois.
According to police, 19-year-old Cortez Johnson is facing a charge of aggravated arson and was incarcerated at the Jefferson County Jail.
The juveniles were released pending further investigation.
Police said they were called to the 700 block of S. 21st Street for a report of a fire on the side of a home.
This was around 1:19 a.m. on July 31.
Police said the resident was able to extinguish the fire and an investigation for arson began.
Officers recovered an item that was set on fire and thrown at the home while where the siding caught fire.
Through further investigation suspects were identified.
Officers said they responded to an area where the suspects were known to frequent and took Johnson and the three juveniles into custody.
