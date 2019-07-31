Phone scam targets people listed on Ky. Sex Offender Registry

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police said a phone scam is targeting people listed on the state’s Sex Offender Registry.
Scammers are calling the individuals and telling them they are non-compliant.
Scammers then ask for the victims to go to a store and buy gift cards.
State Police said if you receive a call like this, do not give any information or payment to the caller over the phone and do not call the number they provide you.
If you have been targeted police said to contact your local law enforcement agency.
You can also contact the gift card company and let them know the card was used in a scam.
For my information on scams, people can visit the Federal Trade Commission website at http://www.consumer.ftc.gov/scam-alerts
