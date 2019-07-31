New Ill. law bans employers from asking job applicants about salary history

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - New legislation signed on Wednesday, July 31 bans employers from asking job applicants about their salary history.
House Bill 834 takes effect in 60 days, also ensures employees can discuss their salary, benefits or other compensation with colleagues. Some employers prohibited or discouraged against this.
“The hiring process serves one purpose and one purpose alone: finding the best person for the job at hand. It’s no longer acceptable to wring quality work out of capable women at a discounted rate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This law is about the kind of state we want to become – a state where we are not devaluing half our workforce simply because they’re women. Less than a block here sits the headquarters of the United States Soccer Federation, an organization that just this week defended a different kind of decision: to compensate its female players at lower rates than the men despite their substantially higher success rate – an act so questionable that the men’s team itself declared the justification inequitable and unfair. Here in Illinois, we know that women get the job done. It’s time to pay them accordingly.”
According to a release from the governor’s office, women in Illinois make up almost half the workforce but earn 79 percent of what men earn.
“Income inequality is a very real problem,” said Wendy Pollack, Women’s Law & Policy Initiative Director at the Shriver Center on Poverty Law. “Women in Illinois earn on average just 79 cents to every dollar that white men earn. And for women of color, the wage gap is much worse--Black women earn just 63 cents and Latinas earn just 48 cents as compared to white men. This new law will take us a step closer to achieving income equality in Illinois.”
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.