New Ill. law bans employers from asking job applicants about salary history

“The hiring process serves one purpose and one purpose alone: finding the best person for the job at hand. It’s no longer acceptable to wring quality work out of capable women at a discounted rate,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “This law is about the kind of state we want to become – a state where we are not devaluing half our workforce simply because they’re women. Less than a block here sits the headquarters of the United States Soccer Federation, an organization that just this week defended a different kind of decision: to compensate its female players at lower rates than the men despite their substantially higher success rate – an act so questionable that the men’s team itself declared the justification inequitable and unfair. Here in Illinois, we know that women get the job done. It’s time to pay them accordingly.”