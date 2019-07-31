Mo. to release audit on tenure of former DPS Dir. Juden today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri State Auditor’s report, which focuses on Drew Juden’s tenure as Director of the Department of Public Safety, becomes public today.
Juden supplied me with an advance copy of the final report, which is nearly identical to the second draft sent to Juden on July 1, 2019.
It finds Juden “abused” a state grant process to benefit the Missouri Police Chiefs Charitable Foundation.
It also finds Juden did not take any personal leave during his time in office and did not log his use of a state vehicle.
The only difference comes in a 2-sentence response from Juden, who told state auditors he kept a personal journal that “accurately reflects the amount of hours he worked”.
I am reaching out to the Auditor’s office this morning.
Look for continuing coverage throughout the day on air and on line.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.