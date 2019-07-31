Mo. man sentenced to 38 years for sodomy, rape of minor

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A man was sentenced on Wednesday, July 31 to 38 years in prison for sodomy, rape and molestation of a minor.
Daniel Martin was convicted by a jury on March 27 on one count of first-degree statutory rape, one count of first-degree attempted statutory rape, three counts of first-degree statutory sodomy, one count of first-degree attempted statutory sodomy and three counts of third-degree child molestation.
“One of my most important duties as Attorney General of Missouri is to protect our citizens – especially children – from harm. I’m grateful to law enforcement and prosecutors in Bollinger and Wayne County who helped put Daniel Martin in prison,” said Schmitt. “I will continue to be vigilant in my efforts to protect vulnerable Missourians and to get criminals like Martin off our streets.”
According to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Martin sexually abused the 12-year-old victim for several months at a home in Bollinger County. When the victim reported the abuse to her mother, her mother immediately contacted the Bollinger County Sheriff’s Department.
