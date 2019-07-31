Mo. Gov. Parson to depart for Australia on trade mission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is departing for Australia for his second international trade mission.
Australia is the Show Me State’s 9th largest international market with over $308 million in exports in 2018.
“Since day one, we’ve been focused on building Missouri’s future by improving infrastructure and workforce development,” Governor Parson said. “One of the ways we can do this is by looking at practices that are being successfully implemented in places like Australia, a leader in the infrastructure asset recycling industry, and bringing those best practices back to Missouri.”
Parson is expected to visit Melbourne and Sydney to talk with infrastructure leaders, business executives and to promote the state.
The trip is funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a Missouri non-profit organization
