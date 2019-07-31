Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville needs more volunteers

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) -The Missouri National Veterans Memorial in Perryville, Missouri is looking for a few good men or women.
The memorial relies on volunteers to lead tours, but right now there are not enough people to cover the whole day.
Sylv Biermann, a volunteer, drives to Perryville from St. Louis at least three times a week to help out.
The army veteran said on August first the memorial will reduce the number of volunteer hours until they can get more people to help out.
Biermann said he volunteers to pay it forward for those who fought and lost their lives.
"The people who came after serving in Vietnam were treated poorly and I feel terrible about that, and out of respect for the men and woman who did serve and did or did not come I will do this and help out wherever I can," said Biermann.
Biermann said, when they get more volunteers, the memorial will be able to offer more tours.
If you want to volunteer an application can be sent in the mail or you can pick up an application at the office.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.