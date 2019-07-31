$1.88M granted to support head start program in southern Ill.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department received a grant of $1.88 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
According to U.S. Representative Mike Bost, the grant will support the Southern Seven Head Start program.
It promotes early learning for income-eligible families with preschool-age children in Alexander, Pulaski and Union Counties.
HHS’s Office of Head Start provides oversight and administers grant funding to 1,600 public and private nonprofit and for-profit organizations across the United States.
