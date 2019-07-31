Jefferson Elementary teachers go door-to-door to welcome students

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Some local teachers went above and beyond to welcome kindergarten students ahead of the school year.
The Principal and kindergarten teachers from Jefferson Elementary in Cape Girardeau, Mo. went door to door, greeting new students and their parents.
Teachers said it's a great way to get the relationship going and to better work with parents for the benefit of the student’s education.
“We’re going around to all of kindergarten students that are coming in and welcoming them to J.E., bringing them a bag of goodies and just meeting them and telling them they’re going to have a great year," said Leasa Maxfield.
Those educators made stops at more than 50 homes.
School starts back up on Aug. 15.
