Improvements, upgrades made to Union City, Tenn. schools

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Improvements and upgrades have been made at the Union City, Tennessee schools over the summer.
Workers have applied fresh paint, general remodeling and repairs and technology upgrades, among other improvements.
Director of Schools Wes Kennedy along with faculty members and student workers made it all happen. School officials estimate that the internal help has saved the system “more than $250,000.”
“Using teachers, coaches and students for a lot of the work is a way we can save money and get more improvements made to our buildings and facilities. It also allows us to add technology and other teaching aids,” Kennedy claimed. “We wouldn’t be able to do the things we’re able to do if we had to contract out a lot of the jobs our people do.
“They’ve again been tireless in what we’ve asked and needed them to do. It gives them ownership, too, and a sense of pride when they see the finished product.”
Completion of a new roof at the middle school will hopefully happen sometime next week. Cost of that work was estimated at $780,000 funded by the city. Installation of new LED lighting in all buildings on each campus is set to begin Aug. 19.
The new central heating and cooling systems for the high school, middle school and Civic Auditorium will include new boilers and chillers for each building. Work is already ongoing on the $5 million plan that will be completed sometime in 2020.
Painting and repairs were also made at the high schoolll and elementary that includes an extended playground area.
There was also extra technology added to the school.
