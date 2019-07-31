Illinois National Guard completes flood operations

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Members of the Illinois National Guard have been released from State Active Duty after more than two months of flood operations.
According to data released by the Illinois National Guard Joint Operations Center, nearly 830 citizen soldiers and citizen airmen made up six task forces from 14 units and conducted flood operations for 62 days in 12 counties throughout the state.
Since being activated for state active duty on May 30, members of the Illinois National Guard conducted sandbagging and sandbag transportation operations, levee support and monitoring, pump monitoring and served as a Quick Reaction Force.
Around 200 Illinois National Guard soldiers were activated by the governor for state active duty on May 30 for southwest Illinois.
Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 123rd Field Artillery Regiment and the 341st Military Intelligence Company were activated on May 29 and arrived in Quincy, Ill. on May 31. They were in Greene, Calhoun, Scott, St. Clair, Madison, Adams and Jersey counties. The soldiers were released from state active duty on June 16.
On June 6, soldiers from 233rd Military Police Company, 933rd Military Police Company, 1844th Transportation Company and the 709th Medical Company were sent to Alton, East Carondelet, Chester and Madison counties. They sandbagged in Chester and Prairie Du Rocher, provided evacuation support in Valmeyer, Ill. and flood wall surveillance in Alton.
On June 11, nearly 55 soldiers were sent to Union and Alexander counties for sandbag operations in Wolf Lake and East Cape Girardeau. On June 16, soldiers were redeployed for flood fight operations in Hardin, Winchester, Grafton, Jerseyville, Alton, East Carondelet, Valmeyer, Hartford, East Cape Girardeau and Wolf Lake. By June 20, the soldiers moved into flood fight operations in East Cape Girardeau. They were released from state active duty on June 21.
Soldiers from the 766th Brigade Engineer Battalion and Company E, 634th Brigade Support Battalion were activated on June 20 and sent to East Cape Girardeau.
On July 2, Airmen from 126th Air Refueling Wing, 182nd Air Wing and 183rd Wing were activated and sent to East Cape Girardeau.
Soldiers from the 1644th Transportation Company were activated on July 9 and joined the flood fight in East Cape Girardeau.
Soldiers from Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 404th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, Company E, 634th Brigade Support Battalion and 1644th Transportation Company were activated on July 26. They were sent to East Cape Girardeau to monitor pumps and levees.
The Illinois National Guard left East Cape Girardeau on July 30.
