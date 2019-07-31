Illinois National Guard completes flood operations

On June 11, nearly 55 soldiers were sent to Union and Alexander counties for sandbag operations in Wolf Lake and East Cape Girardeau. On June 16, soldiers were redeployed for flood fight operations in Hardin, Winchester, Grafton, Jerseyville, Alton, East Carondelet, Valmeyer, Hartford, East Cape Girardeau and Wolf Lake. By June 20, the soldiers moved into flood fight operations in East Cape Girardeau. They were released from state active duty on June 21.