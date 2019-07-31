Illinois man arrested in Paducah, Ky. after holding woman against her will

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man has been arrested after holding a woman against her will and on gun charges.
According to Paducah Police, a woman called police and reported that she was being forced at gunpoint in a local motel and was not allowed to leave.
The woman told police at that Charles Jackson, 41, of Charleston, Ill., asked her to come into the bathroom of the motel, pointed a gun at her and held the door so she couldn’t leave.
When police arrived, they freed the woman and arrested Jackson, charging him with Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon and First-Degree Unlawful Imprisonment.
Jackson was taken to the McCracken County Jail.
