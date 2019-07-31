Illinois criminal sexual assault laws to change statute of limitations

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Big changes to criminal sexual assault laws in Illinois means a step in the right direction for one local women’s shelter.
After advocating for this law for years, staff at The Women’s Center in Carbondale and the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault (ICASA) are relieved about removing the statute of limitations for sexual assault cases.
Anna Hughes is the Lead Medical Legal Advocate for Rape Crisis at the Center. “Justice shouldn’t have any limitations on when it’s served,” she said.“
She along with other members and staff advocated with legislators before this bill passed. "And that’s exciting for me, that’s exciting for The Women’s Center because I was actually in the Capital last May advocating for this bill,” she said.
The limited time frame to report sex crimes can pose issues for victims Hughes said. “Survivors may not come forward for lots of different reasons. If they are intimidated by their perpetrator or the trauma of the assault is too much, it’s really overwhelming to even think about making a police report or pressing charges let along actually doing it.”
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s signed House Bill 2135 on Friday, July 26.
The process for a victim that has been assaulted can be a long one. From repeating their story to nurses, law enforcement, police interviews, to the advocates, Hughes said one can get overwhelmed.
“They’re constantly having to re-tell over and over what happened to them. So it makes sense why a lot of people might just want to take a break and to heal from whats happened to them instead of re-hashing their story over and over,” Hughes said.
Carbondale Police Department’s Investigative Detective Sergeant Kevin Geissler said his department works with The Women’s Center, the hospitals and are even a part of the cases at times. However, he said this new law makes the process more simple. “It makes things a lot easier for us, the police , the prosecutors as well to know they can prosecute a case like this at any time.”
Hughes has one hope for the people who have experienced sexual abuse. “I have hope for the time that I’m here and the work that i’m able to do is helping survivors in any that I can," she said.
Sgt. Geissler it is not clear if this law will be retroactive for past cases or just starting next year.
In addition, the sergeant said he will have to adjust for more storage for evidence of all cases.
The law takes effect January 2020.
