1 hurt during business robbery; police searching for suspect

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police are investigating a robbery at a business on Sunday, July 28.
The robbery was reported from a business on the 1900 block of West Main St. at approximately 9:45 p.m.
According to Carbondale Police, an unknown suspect entered the business, battered the victim, stole property and took off from the scene heading East.
The suspect is described as a black male, about 5-foot-8, weighing about 150 pounds, with short hair, wearing a red shirt and khaki shorts.
The victim reportedly received minor injures, but declined medical treatment.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS (2677).
