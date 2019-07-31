Gov. Pritzker signs Student Trustee Voting Bill

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - A new bill signed into law will expand voting rights for the Southern Illinois University to the student members as well.
Gov. JB Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday, July 30.
“Student voices matter. That, at its core, is why we’re amplifying the student voice on the Board of Trustees, offering each major campus equal say in board affairs no matter the date or time of year,” said Gov. Pritzker. “I’m so proud to sign into law this legislation that will give both campus’ student trustees the right to vote on every issue that affects those they represent. Today’s announcement and the rejuvenation of SIU makes me truly excited for the future of Illinois.”
The board is comprised of seven members appointed by the Governor and two elected student trustees. Only one student trustee has historically been given a vote on matters before the board. The campuses have rotated the vote in the past.
The new law takes effect on Jan. 1, 2020.
Pritzker also announced that more than $280 million will be invested in the Southern Illinois University system through the six-year Rebuild Illinois capital plan.
A new $105 million health sciences building will be built in Edwardsville and a new $83 million communications complex will be built in Carbondale.
$93 million has been allocated by Rebuild Illinois for reconstruction and renewal at the two campuses plus the SIU Medical School.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.