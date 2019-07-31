Frenchman to retry ‘flyboard’ trip across English Channel

Franky Zapata, "Le Rocketman", a 40-year-old inventor, performs a training flight over the Saint Inglevert airport near Calais, Northern France, Wednesday July 24, 2019. Zapata, the man who wowed the crowd on Bastille Day, whirling over France’s invited leaders on his flyboard, is making final checks for his biggest challenge: soaring across the English Channel. Zapata is to take off on Thursday anchored to his flyboard _ a small flying platform he invented _ from Sangatte, in France’s Pas de Calais region, and hopes to land in the Dover area. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler) (Source: Michel Spingler)