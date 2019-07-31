First Alert: Fog settling over southern counties, Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m.

(KFVS) - Today will be quite cooler with morning temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Lisa Michaels says we could see patchy to dense fog again especially to the south.
In Pemiscot, Lake, Obion and Weakley Counties there is a dense fog advisory issued until 9 a.m.
As the fog moves out we’ll have mostly sunny skies with high temps in the low to mid 80s.
Clear skies will stick around this evening with another cool night of temps in the 60s.
The rest of the week is looking to slowly warm up and stay dry.
There will be a small chance of rain/storms that may squeeze into portions of the Heartland near the end of the week into the weekend.
