Durbin, other lawmakers introduce legislation to ban death penalty

Try as we might, we cannot escape the fact that the death penalty in America is disproportionately imposed on minorities and poor people,” Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) said. “Supreme Court Justices Harry Blackmun and John Paul Stevens both declared their opposition to the death penalty by the end of their judicial careers, recognizing the system to be deeply flawed. I am also struck by the revelations we have had over the last few decades that led to dozens of exonerations of innocent prisoners who had languished for years on death row, awaiting execution for crimes they didn’t commit. In light of these concerns, Illinois eliminated the state death penalty eight years ago. We should do the same at the federal level.”