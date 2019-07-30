Drier air moving into the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. A front has moved through the area and drier air is moving into all the Heartland. Temperatures this evening will be mild, slowly falling through the 70s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 60s.
Wednesday will be partly sunny and warm. Highs will reach the middle to upper 80s. The heat index will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
The rest of the work week looks dry for most areas. We will be watching storms to our west but at this time it appears they will remain just to our west. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s.
