A Cooler and more Comfortable Start

A less humid and quite cooler morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to mid 60s. Patchy to dense fog may form across the Heartland especially in our southern counties where there is a dense fog advisory issued until 9AM. Mostly sunny skies in the forecast today with high temps in the low to mid 80s. Clear skies will stick around this evening with another cool night of temps in the 60s.
The rest of the week is looking to slowly warm up and stay dry. However, based on the setup in the atmosphere, we will have to watch for the small chance of rain/storms that may squeeze into portions of the Heartland near the end of the week into the weekend.
-Lisa
