Barrier using light, sound and bubbles coming to deter Asian carp

FRANKFORT, Ky (KFVS) - The invasive Asian carp species has plagued Lake Barkley in western Kentucky for quite some time.
Now, an experimental project is underway to deter the fish from entering the water.
State officials said a Bio-Acoustic Fish Fence (BAFF) will be installed. The BAFF casts a barrier of bubbles, sound and light to keep the noise-sensitive fish away.
“Asian carp are sensitive to sound and disturbances in the water,” Brooks said. “The barrier, along with commercial fishing efforts already underway, aim to significantly reduce the number of Asian carp in Kentucky and Barkley lakes.”
Multiple agencies and partners are involved in this project in addition to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Geological Survey and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
Video of electrofishing near Barkley Dam from Kentucky Afield Television and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife show just how many of the fish are swimming around in the area.
According to Kentucky officials, the project will become operational by fall.
“We’re anxious to get this test underway because it has the potential to be a real game changer in the battle against Asian carp,” said Ron Brooks, director of fisheries for the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources.
Kentucky officials said Asian carp have been found in the tailwater of Taylorsville Lake and Green River Lake and are assumed to be in the Barren River Lake tailwater.
The species is known to take food from native species. They can produce more than 1 million eggs each year.
