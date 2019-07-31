3 arrested on heroin charges in Paducah, Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three people are facing drug related charges after McCracken County Kentucky officials said they stopped a vehicle on Bridge Street in Paducah.
Jonathan M. Griffin, 36, of Golden Acres Loop, Calvert City, Ky is charged with careless driving, failure to or improper signal, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zenon Rodriguez, 47, of Cornell Street, Paducah, Ky is possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession controlled substance third-degree (drug unspecified) and possession of marijuana.
Melony J. Dawson, 45, of Cornell Street, Paducah, Ky is charged with possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession controlled substance third-degree (drug unspecified) and possession of marijuana.
Officials said around 11:07 a.m. on July 29 they stopped a 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo for several traffic violations.
After investigating, officials said Griffin was under the influence of illegal drugs.
Detectives searched the vehicle and located a quantity of heroin and hypodermic syringes/needles.
Griffin was arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Griffin had a prior felony conviction out of Franklin County, Ky for possession controlled substance first-degree (heroin) according to deputies.
Later that afternoon, around 4:25 p.m., McCracken County Drug Division detectives and deputies, with the assistance of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Cornell Street in Paducah, KY.
Deputies said the search warrant stemmed from an investigation alleging the use and trafficking of heroin by both Rodriguez and Dawson.
Detectives found a quantity of heroin, marijuana, prescription medication, which was possessed and used illegally and assorted items of drug paraphernalia.
Both Dawson and Rodriguez were arrested and lodged in the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Deputies said Dawson has two prior felony convictions for possession of controlled substance first-degree (heroin) along with two prior felony convictions for trafficking controlled substance first-degree (heroin) out of McCracken County, Ky.
Rodriguez has a prior felony conviction out of Marshall County, KY for possession of controlled substance first-degree (opiates).
